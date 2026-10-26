'Knowledge Assembly' convenes academia, industry leaders to strengthen Dubai’s higher education sector

DUBAI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Knowledge Assembly, hosted by Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, in collaboration with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), brought together senior representatives from government, academia and industry to discuss the development of Dubai’s higher education sector and reinforce the emirate’s position as a world-class learning destination, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the Education 33 (E33) Strategy.

The event, held at Dubai Knowledge Park and co-curated with QS Quacquarelli Symonds, featured discussions on the future of higher education, its role in developing national and international talent and meeting labour market needs, as well as strengthening collaboration between educational institutions and industry.

The panel discussion, titled “From Destination to Distinction: Building Dubai’s Global Academic Standing”, brought together senior leaders and representatives from KHDA, the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD), and QS Quacquarelli Symonds to discuss opportunities to strengthen the competitiveness of higher education institutions and their global academic standing.

Dr. Saeed Mubarak Kharbash, CEO of Policies, Research and Programmes at KHDA, said, “Dubai’s higher education sector plays a vital role in advancing the objectives of the Education 33 Strategy and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 by developing talent, fostering innovation and strengthening the emirate’s global competitiveness.”

He added, “Realising this ambition requires sustained collaboration between government, academia and industry to ensure higher education remains responsive to the evolving needs of learners, the economy, and the labour market. Platforms such as The Knowledge Assembly are important in strengthening these connections and helping shape a future-ready higher education ecosystem.”

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, part of TECOM Group, said, “The Knowledge Assembly provides a strategic platform that brings together decision-makers, higher education institutions, and the business community to strengthen collaboration and foster dialogue, contributing to the sector’s continued growth and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global pioneering hub for higher education and lifelong learning.”

Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park also announced a strategic partnership with Together We Empower (+twe), an in5 start-up and AI-powered education and career platform.

The collaboration will enable students from universities and vocational institutions to explore internship and job opportunities, as well as career-readiness tools offered by the +twe platform.

The Knowledge Assembly follows the recent announcement about the founding committee members of Dubai’s Higher Education Leadership Network (HELN). Announced last year at the first edition of The Knowledge Assembly, the network's founding committee brings together 13 leaders from various sectors, including government, technology, logistics, healthcare, aviation and higher education.

HELN aims to strengthen collaboration between higher education and industry and better align talent development with the evolving needs of the labour market.

Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park are home to globally leading higher education institutions and universities. Together, they are part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of specialised business districts, supporting Dubai’s efforts to attract talent and strengthen its knowledge economy.