20th Al Dhafra Festival to kick off in Suwaihan tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The 20th Al Dhafra Festival will begin tomorrow with the Suwaihan Mazayna, taking place from 27th October to 3rd November 2026 in Suwaihan, Al Ain Region. The festival is organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority.

The opening stage will feature 82 camel beauty competition rounds, with 775 prizes worth a total of AED9.955 million. The competitions are divided into four main categories: 38 rounds for Local Asayel, 32 for Majaheem, nine for Asayel Hybrids and three for Wadh.

This year's edition introduces six additional rounds, including three new rounds in the Asayel Hybrids category (Mafruda, Haqqa and Laqya) and three in the Wadh category (Mafruda, Haqqa and Laqya).

Alongside the Suwaihan Mazayna, a traditional market will feature dozens of shops offering a wide range of products that reflect the diversity of Emirati heritage and promote traditional crafts. The market aims to highlight the role of these crafts in preserving cultural heritage and reinforcing national identity and authentic Emirati values. Visitors can also enjoy a variety of food trucks and innovative entrepreneurial ventures.

The festival will then move to its second stage, the Razeen Mazayna, from 15th to 22nd November 2026, featuring 82 competition rounds and prizes worth AED9.955 million. The third stage will follow in Madinat Zayed from 3rd to 10th December 2026, with 88 rounds and a prize pool of AED10.735 million.

The fourth stage, comprising cash-prize rounds, will take place from 12th to 19th December 2026 as part of the concluding Al Dhafra Festival, with 66 rounds and prizes worth AED20.56 million. The fifth and final stage, dedicated to the Al Ramooz rounds, will run from 3rd to 12th January 2027, featuring 65 rounds and prizes worth AED46.772 million. Across its five stages, the festival will feature 383 camel beauty competition rounds, with a total prize pool of AED97.248 million.

Part of Abu Dhabi’s annual Mazayna competitions season, the Al Dhafra Festival aims to preserve purebred camel bloodlines, safeguard cultural and folk heritage, and support camel owners and enthusiasts of falconry, purebred Arabian horses and traditional competitions. These efforts contribute to preserving national identity and promoting authentic Emirati heritage.

The Falak Al Namoos application allows participants to register for competition rounds, access the latest announcements and news, and consult the festival guide, which includes participation rules, instructions, prize values and camel entry schedules. Users can also update their details and access a range of other information and services related to the festival’s camel beauty contests and heritage competitions.