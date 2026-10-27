Private Department of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan launches LNG fund targeting $1.2 billion

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Private Department of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, together with its affiliate KSH Investments, the global strategic investment and asset management firm, announced the launch of the Pvt Dpt – LNG Fund (CEIC) IC. Reem Partners Limited will act as Fund Manager and KSH Investments as Strategic Consultant to the Fund.

The initial closing of the Fund is targeted at $1.2 billion and is part of the strategic agreement with MidOcean Energy and EIG to collaborate on capital formation, investment origination, and future energy and infrastructure opportunities across the United Arab Emirates and selected regional markets.

The launch of this Fund is part of the initiative of the Private Department and KSH to introduce its investment vehicles in ADGM, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the continued development of Abu Dhabi’s and the United Arab Emirates’ capital markets.

The fund manager, Reem Partners Limited, is an ADGM-incorporated firm regulated by ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA). The firm’s regulated activities include arranging deals in investments, managing a collective investment fund, and advising on investments or credit in relation to units in a collective investment fund.

The launch of this Fund reflects a shared ambition to identify and develop long-term opportunities in energy and infrastructure while strengthening regional investment platforms and institutional capital formation.

Dr. Ahmed Mansour, the CEO (Global Investment and Asset Management) of the Private Department said: “This investment marks a fresh strategic step in strengthening our investment platform by introducing a key strategic asset. Leveraging our investment strategy, we’re positioning ourselves for long-term exposure to top-notch global infrastructure and energy assets, opening doors for regional investors to join forces with leading institutional partners. MidOcean offers access to a vital part of the global energy landscape through a well-rounded LNG platform, and our strategic partnership with EIG lays the groundwork for future teamwork and investment opportunities throughout the region.”

Borja Gervas, SEO of Reem Partners Limited, said: “Reem Partners is thankful to the Private Department of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalid Al Nahyan for this unique opportunity and proud to participate in the evolution of ADGM as the jurisdiction of choice for all enterprises coming to the Middle East”.

Jorge Garcia-Garcia, Managing Director of Reem Partners Limited, said: “We at Reem Partners are honored to support the Private Department of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalid Al Nahyan in this exciting launch and to contribute to the growth of ADGM as the premier jurisdiction for capital markets in the region."