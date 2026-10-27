Al Ain beat Tractor 2-1 to maintain perfect AFC Champions League Elite record

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Ain defeated Iran's Tractor FC 2-1 at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on Monday in the third round of the AFC Champions League Elite league stage.

The victory took Al Ain to nine points from three matches, maintaining their perfect record and top position in the standings, while Tractor remained on one point.

Ramy Rabia opened the scoring for Al Ain in the 21st minute before Tibor Halilović equalised for Tractor in the 55th. Houssine Rahimi secured the victory for Al Ain with a 70th-minute winner.