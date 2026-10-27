DP World appoints two new independent non-executive directors

DUBAI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- DP World has announced the appointment of Amer Abdulrahim Kazim and Iman Al Qasim as Independent Non-Executive Directors to its Board, with immediate effect.

The new appointees bring extensive experience in finance, corporate governance, human capital and organisational transformation, further strengthening the Board's breadth of expertise.

Amer Abdulrahim Kazim is the Group Chief Audit Officer at Emirates NBD Group and has over 27 years of experience across banking, aviation, telecommunications and real estate. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) and held senior positions at Emirates Group, Meraas and Dubai Airports. He also serves on the Audit Committee of Emirates Development Bank and is a member of the UAE Banking Federation Audit Committee.

Iman Al Qasim is the Executive Vice President of Human Capital at Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), with over 20 years of experience in human capital and organisational transformation. She previously held senior leadership positions at Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Mubadala Investment Company, Dolphin Energy and General Motors Middle East. She also serves on the board of E7 Group.

Essa Kazim, Group Executive Chairman of DP World, said: “I am pleased to welcome Mr Kazim and Ms Al Qasim to the Board. Their extensive experience and expertise across a range of industries will bring valuable perspectives to DP World as we continue to strengthen our governance and deliver on our long-term strategic objectives.”