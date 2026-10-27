Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrives in Ottawa on official visit to Canada

CANADA, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in Ottawa to begin an official visit to Canada.

Upon arrival at Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport, H.H. Sheikh Khaled was received by the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled is accompanied during the visit by a high-level official delegation comprising Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Mohamed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, the UAE Foreign Minister’s Envoy to Canada and Chairman of Dubai Chambers; Ghanem Sultan Alsuwaidi, Advisor of Security Affairs at the Crown Prince Court; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; Abdulrahman Ali Almur Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Canada; and Hamad Salem Al Ketbi, Director-General of Crown Prince’s Protocol at the Crown Prince Court.