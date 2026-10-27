Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrives in Ottawa on official visit to Canada

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrives in Ottawa on official visit to Canada

CANADA, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in Ottawa to begin an official visit to Canada.

Upon arrival at Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport, H.H. Sheikh Khaled was received by the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled is accompanied during the visit by a high-level official delegation comprising Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Mohamed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, the UAE Foreign Minister’s Envoy to Canada and Chairman of Dubai Chambers; Ghanem Sultan Alsuwaidi, Advisor of Security Affairs at the Crown Prince Court; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; Abdulrahman Ali Almur Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Canada; and Hamad Salem Al Ketbi, Director-General of Crown Prince’s Protocol at the Crown Prince Court.