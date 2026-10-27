Kane claims 2026 Ballon d'Or as Yamal wins third straight Kopa Trophy

LONDON, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane claimed the 2026 Men's Ballon d'Or in London on Monday, becoming the first Englishman to win football's most prestigious individual award since Michael Owen in 2001 while Barcelona's Lamine Yamal secured his third consecutive Kopa Trophy as the world's best player under 21.

Spain's Alexia Putellas won the Women's Ballon d'Or for the third time, while Kane completed an individual double by also collecting the Gerd Müller Trophy as the season's leading goalscorer.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente was named Men's Coach of the Year, while Barcelona's Vicky López won the Women's Kopa Trophy.