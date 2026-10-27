Dubai Chambers launches world’s first chamber-led Agentic AI marketplace

DUBAI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers has launched “Chamber AI Hub”; the world’s first chamber-led Agentic AI marketplace, enabling companies operating in Dubai to access ready-to-use, specialised Agentic AI solutions that can perform a wide range of administrative and operational tasks. The initiative contributes to transforming corporate operating models and enhancing the competitiveness of Dubai’s private sector.

The launch of the Agentic AI marketplace comes as part of the implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to accelerate the adoption of Agentic AI across Dubai’s private sector, which is overseen by Dubai Chambers.

The platform currently provides companies with access to 22 specialised AI agents across seven functional areas including Compliance, Procurement, Operations, Finance, Sales, Human Resources, and Logistics, with plans to expand the offering to 100 AI agents. Dubai Chambers members can now choose the AI Agent most relevant to their business needs and subscribe to the available packages with competitive benefits.

Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, commented, “Success in the transition to Agentic AI is measured not by technology adoption alone, but by how effectively companies use these tools to address business challenges and deliver tangible results. This is why we are connecting knowledge with practical application, building capabilities, and expanding access to specialised solutions and high-quality tools that help companies adapt to change and evolve the way they work. Through this approach, we are preparing a private sector that is equipped to respond to technological transformation and contribute to shaping the opportunities of the future economy.”

The programme aims to enable more than 295,000 private sector companies and roll out 100 specialised AI agents over two years. It also features specialised training tracks recently launched by Dubai Chambers to enable and train 14,000 companies from the Business Groups and Business Councils operating under Dubai Chamber of Commerce to deploy Agentic AI technologies within their administrative and operational processes.

The programme also includes supporting the growth of companies specialising in the development and use of Agentic AI solutions, promoting knowledge-sharing, and building institutional capabilities across the Dubai Chambers ecosystem.