RAK-DED records 33.5% growth in new economic licences in third quarter

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development (RAK-DED) recorded growth in new economic licensing activity during the third quarter of 2026, with the number of newly issued licences increasing by 33.5 percent compared to the second quarter of the same year, reflecting an acceleration in business establishment activity and stronger economic activity across the emirate.

The performance forms part of the department’s ongoing efforts to develop the business environment and facilitate the conduct of economic activities, supporting business growth and expanding opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs, amid the diversity of economic sectors attracting commercial, professional and industrial activities to Ras Al Khaimah.

The third-quarter report’s findings showed that the number of cancelled licences declined by 15.9 percent compared to the preceding period, contributing to an improvement in net licensing activity during the period.

In another indicator of the expansion of the emirate’s business base, the total number of active economic licences reached 22,447 by the end of September 2026, marking year-on-year growth of 4.1 percent compared to the corresponding period last year. Registered capital associated with active licences also rose to approximately AED11.96 billion, recording annual growth of 12 percent, reflecting the expansion of the registered economic activity base across the emirate.

RAK-DED continues its efforts to enhance the business environment and strengthen the emirate’s attractiveness as a destination for economic activities by monitoring licensing performance indicators and analysing market developments. These efforts support the identification of promising opportunities and the development of economic initiatives in line with the needs of different sectors and areas, contributing to the emirate’s competitiveness and the sustainability of its economic growth.