Embassy of Austria in UAE celebrates National Day

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Bernd Alexander Bayerl, Ambassador of Austria to the UAE, hosted a reception on Monday to celebrate his country's National Day. The event was attended by officials and heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE.

In a speech marking the occasion, Bayerl highlighted the strong bilateral relations and comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and Austria, noting significant progress across various sectors.

He said the UAE is Austria's largest trading partner in the region and reaffirmed both countries' commitment to strengthening cooperation and expanding their partnership to support comprehensive development and sustainable economic prosperity.