Ajman Chamber to launch Thara Investment and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem on Thursday

AJMAN, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Chamber will launch the Thara Investment and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem on Thursday during the inaugural Thara Connect Forum at the Thara Entrepreneurship Centre in Ajman.

The event will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council.

The forum will bring together leading investors, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry experts from the UAE and abroad to explore investment opportunities, forge partnerships and exchange expertise.

Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of Ajman Chamber, said that the launch of Thara reflects the UAE leadership's vision of building a diversified and competitive economy in which entrepreneurs and startups play a key role in driving economic growth.

Maryam Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Chairperson of the Thara Investment and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, highlighted that Thara marks a significant step in Ajman's efforts to develop an integrated business environment that supports entrepreneurs at various stages of growth.

The forum will feature a series of panel discussions and specialised networking sessions, alongside a startup exhibition showcasing innovative solutions and providing opportunities for entrepreneurs to connect directly with investors and business leaders.

Further details of Thara's initiatives, components and investment opportunities are expected to be announced during the event, as part of efforts to strengthen Ajman's position as a destination for startups and innovative businesses.