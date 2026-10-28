Ghantoot Racing & Polo Club expands training programmes for young riders under Fares Abu Dhabi initiative

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ghantoot Racing & Polo Club has announced the expansion of its training and development programmes for young riders and students through the “Fares Abu Dhabi” initiative, aimed at equipping participants with the skills and opportunities needed to keep pace with the remarkable growth of equestrian sports.

The initiative is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Ghantoot Racing & Polo Club, with the support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and in coordination with the Ministry of Education and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

In a statement issued today, the club confirmed that the “Fares Abu Dhabi” programme has achieved remarkable success, attracting strong participation from various age groups. Through a combination of theoretical and practical training sessions, along with school visits, the initiative has generated significant interest among students eager to learn horse riding since its launch.

The club also announced that 10 young Emirati riders have joined the training programs currently underway at Ghantoot Club. Under the supervision of specialized coaches, the participants are developing their skills and talents as part of the club’s strategic plans to enhance their capabilities and encourage participation in competitive tournaments.

These efforts aim to nurture a promising new generation of Emirati riders and prepare them to compete in local and international championships.

Ahmed Ali Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of Ghantoot Racing & Polo Club, emphasised that developing young riders and enhancing their skills remains a strategic priority, supported by the guidance and directives of H.H. Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He highlighted the importance of preserving the heritage and traditional values associated with polo, passing this rich sporting legacy on to younger generations, and providing them with comprehensive training in the fundamentals, rules, and techniques of horse riding and polo, alongside other traditional sports that strengthen connections between generations.

Al Nuaimi further noted that collaboration with strategic partners, including the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Ministry of Education, and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, represents a fundamental pillar of the initiative’s success.