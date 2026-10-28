Ebola cases top 10,000 in Democratic Republic of Congo, as countries race to stop spread

KINSHASA, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The fast-moving Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (D.R.C.) has reached 10,000 confirmed cases, government data showed on Tuesday, as health authorities race to slow the spread of the disease in multiple African countries.

It is the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak in history and nearly half of the 10,060 people confirmed to have the virus have died, according to data from D.R.C.'s Ministry of Health.

That also makes it the deadliest outbreak of the disease in the country's history.