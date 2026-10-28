T100 world champion praises Dubai Fitness Challenge

DUBAI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Reigning T100 World Champion Kate Waugh has praised the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) for encouraging people to be physically active, ahead of her participation in the Dubai T100 Triathlon at Al Mamzar on 14th November.

In an official statement issued by the organising committee, Waugh said, “I think it’s an amazing initiative. Getting a whole city moving for 30 minutes a day for 30 days is such a simple idea, but having visited Dubai last year you can really see the impact it’s having.”

She added, “That’s what the T100 Triathlon World Tour is about too: making the sport accessible and exciting, and getting more people involved. So being part of DFC feels like a really natural fit. Racing in Dubai while the whole city is out being active makes it a special place to be.”

The race weekend falls within the tenth edition of DFC, which runs from 31st October to 29th November and challenges residents and visitors to complete 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days. DFC is organised by Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai Sports Council.

Waugh will race in the professional women's race at Al Mamzar on 14th November, the last of the four women's races before the Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final in Doha from 10th to 12th December.