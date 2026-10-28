UAE President establishes Zayed the Founder Day to celebrate Sheikh Zayed’s legacy and inspire future generations

• The new annual national occasion will be observed on 7 January, celebrating the life and legacy of Sheikh Zayed and inspiring people to put his values into action

• Inaugural Zayed the Founder Day will take place on 7 January 2027, establishing a national moment to deepen understanding of Sheikh Zayed’s life, leadership, and values and extend their influence throughout the year





ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has announced the establishment of Zayed the Founder Day, a new annual national occasion dedicated to celebrating the life, legacy, and values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, and ensuring they continue to inspire future generations. The aim is that Sheikh Zayed’s legacy and values are not only remembered but actively embedded and brought to life throughout UAE society, both now and in the future.

Zayed the Founder Day will be observed annually on 7 January, with the inaugural celebration taking place on 7 January 2027. The date – 7/1 – reflects Sheikh Zayed’s defining national vision: seven emirates united as one nation. It also evokes 1971, the year in which the Union was established.

Zayed the Founder Day will create an annual national moment to deepen understanding of Sheikh Zayed’s life and leadership, reflect on the values that he embodied throughout his life, and ensure that those principles continue to guide the nation and its people into the future.

It will serve as a platform through which institutions, communities, schools, families, and individuals can engage with the Founder’s legacy through initiatives, experiences, and programmes designed to turn reflection into action and extend the impact of Zayed the Founder Day throughout the year. It will also seek to deepen awareness and understanding of Sheikh Zayed and his enduring influence among audiences around the world, inspiring people of all ages and backgrounds both within the UAE and internationally.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, said, “The legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed is deeply rooted in the identity of the UAE and in the values that continue to guide our nation. His belief in unity, in people, in giving, and in our responsibility towards future generations laid the foundations upon which our country was built and continues to progress.

“Through Zayed the Founder Day, we celebrate his life and achievements by carrying forward the principles he embodied and ensuring that future generations understand their true meaning and continued relevance in a changing world. Sheikh Zayed’s values are not only a legacy we preserve but a source of guidance that inspires us to continue building our nation and contributing to a better future for all.”

At the heart of Zayed the Founder Day is a commitment to ensuring that future generations experience Sheikh Zayed’s legacy as part of the UAE’s history and an enduring source of guidance and inspiration. It will give younger generations opportunities to understand the choices, principles, and values that shaped the UAE and consider how they can apply those same values within their own lives and contribute to the country’s future.

Zayed the Founder Day will be inclusive and accessible to people of all ages, nationalities, and backgrounds, reflecting Sheikh Zayed’s conviction that respect, dignity, understanding, and cooperation are foundations of a strong and prosperous society and a stable and peaceful world.

Each year, Zayed the Founder Day will provide a focal point for projects and initiatives spanning education, culture, research, content, community participation, events, and public engagement, with activities extending beyond 7 January and continuing throughout the year. It aims to bring institutions, communities, schools, families, and individuals together around Sheikh Zayed’s legacy while providing an annual moment to launch and showcase initiatives that preserve and activate his values.

The timing of Zayed the Founder Day at the beginning of the year is intentional. As schools, workplaces, and institutions begin a new year, 7 January provides a national moment for the people of the UAE to reconnect with Sheikh Zayed’s values, renew our commitment to the principles that he embodied throughout his life, and carry them forward through the year.

Zayed the Founder Day is an initiative of The Founder’s Office, which is mandated to lead, guide, and enable initiatives that preserve, enrich understanding of, and drive engagement with the life, legacy, and values of the late Sheikh Zayed. Through Zayed the Founder Day and the year-round initiatives associated with it, The Founder’s Office is committed to ensuring that Sheikh Zayed’s legacy remains a living source of inspiration and guidance across generations.