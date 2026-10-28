Youth 4 Sustainability marks 10 years of empowering young leaders

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S), a global platform from Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), is marking 10 years since its launch, empowering young people to become global leaders in sustainability.

As it marks this milestone, Y4S has opened applications for its 2027 programmes, continuing its efforts to empower young people to develop their skills, build networks and gain practical experience, strengthening their role in advancing sustainable development globally.

The platform’s 2027 programmes will continue to provide a new generation of young people with opportunities to engage with leaders driving transformation in the energy sector, enabling them to benefit from emerging innovations and opportunities across the industry.

Applications are now open for the 2027 cohort of Y4S’ year-long programmes, including Future Sustainability Leaders, a programme that aims to connect university students and young professionals aged 19-35 with global business leaders, policymakers and technology pioneers, providing practical experience and mentorship to help advance their careers in sustainability.

Applications are also open for Sustainability Ambassadors, a programme designed for senior high-school students aged 15-18 from the UAE. This programme equips participants to become sustainability champions through skills development, work experience and networking opportunities.

Y4S participants will gain practical experience through direct engagement with industry, government, and policy leaders and experts. With guidance from Y4S mentors across clean energy, technology and sustainability, they will develop industry insight and build connections to drive change across communities.

Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Chief Brand and Strategic Initiatives Officer at Masdar, said, “Over the past years, Y4S, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has contributed to empowering and supporting young people through developing their skills and enabling them to build connections, in addition to offering them unique opportunities to enhance their pivotal role in building a more sustainable future for their communities.”

Dr. Lamya called on young people to join the 2027 cohort of the platform’s programmes and benefit from the knowledge and experience they offer to support sustainability efforts in their communities, locally and globally.

Reem Al Mansoori, a member of the Future Sustainability Leaders 2024 programme, said, “Y4S was a transformative milestone in my climate-advocacy journey. It gave me the skills, knowledge and networks to approach climate challenges from a holistic and solutions-driven perspective.”

Kareem Ibrahim, a Y4S Sustainability Ambassador programme graduate, said, “Being a Sustainability Ambassador was incredibly rewarding. It gave me the opportunity to connect with like-minded peers, take part in hands-on projects, and gain real-world insights from practitioners.”

In the decade since its inception, Y4S has engaged more than 50,000 young people across 30-plus countries through targeted workshops, activations and global events. In 2025, applications for the global platform reached record levels, with more than 1,500 received across both programmes.

The Future Sustainability Leaders and Sustainability Ambassadors programmes provide participants with mentorship, opportunities to take part in innovation challenges, engage with experts and specialists, and participate in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and other leading international events, empowering them to develop their skills, build professional networks, and prepare to lead impactful initiatives and deliver practical solutions.

Y4S is supported by Abu Dhabi Department of Energy as its Principal Partner, with applications for its programmes open until 30th November 2026 via its website at y4s.ae.