Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister of Canada discuss strengthening strategic partnerships, expanding bilateral cooperation

OTTAWA, Canada, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, have held official talks to review UAE-Canada relations and explore ways to strengthen them, building on progress across areas of mutual interest.

The talks took place as the Prime Minister of Canada received H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon arrival at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, as part of His Highness’ official visit to Canada.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled signed the Distinguished Visitors Books at Parliament Hill, expressing pride in the UAE and Canada’s close relations and hope that the visit would open new avenues for bilateral cooperation, serving the shared interests of the two nations and fulfilling the aspirations of their peoples.

At the beginning of the meeting, Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the accompanying delegation, affirming the strength of relations between Canada and the UAE and his country’s commitment to expanding cooperation and developing bilateral partnerships in sectors supporting both countries’ development and economic priorities.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Prime Minister Mark Carney, along with wishes for his continued health and happiness and for further progress and prosperity for Canada and its people.

In turn, the Prime Minister of Canada asked Sheikh Khaled to convey his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with his wishes for His Highness’ continued health and happiness and for further advancement, development and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

The meeting explored opportunities to advance bilateral cooperation and expand economic and investment partnerships, reflecting the ambitions of both sides and maximising their respective strengths and expertise.

The talks focused on strengthening cooperation in trade and investment, artificial intelligence and advanced technology, defence, clean energy, mining, infrastructure and logistics, aviation and space, food security, and other areas of mutual interest.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s commitment to further strengthening its relations with Canada and establishing long-term strategic partnerships that support both countries’ development priorities and enhance their economic competitiveness.

His Highness highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation between Emirati and Canadian institutions and companies and building on progress to develop joint projects in priority sectors, creating sustainable economic value that serves the interests of both countries and their peoples.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen links between their business communities, encourage mutual investment and expand collaboration between relevant entities on initiatives and projects with tangible economic and development impact.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Prime Minister of Canada also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, emphasising the importance of supporting dialogue and diplomatic solutions and strengthening efforts to promote security, peace and stability regionally and internationally.

Following the talks, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Mark Carney witnessed the signing of three agreements and memorandums of understanding, in addition to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries. These aim to expand cooperation and develop partnerships in shared priority sectors, including defence, renewable energy and diplomatic training, supporting both countries’ strategic interests and development aspirations.

On the sidelines of the visit, it was announced that Emirati companies were conducting trade and investment negotiations with their Canadian counterparts worth up to C$21.1 billion (equivalent to US$15 billion) under the C$70 billion (equivalent to US$50 billion) investment framework announced during Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to the UAE in November 2025.

These negotiations cover four key strategic sectors: mining, logistics, energy and investment in sovereign wealth funds. They reflect progress in implementing the investment framework and translating shared ambitions into tangible partnerships and high-quality projects that support sustainable economic growth and strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations over the long term.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Mohamed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, the UAE Foreign Minister’s Envoy to Canada and Chairman of Dubai Chambers; Ghanem Sultan Alsuwaidi, Advisor of Security Affairs at the Crown Prince Court; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; Abdulrahman Ali Almur Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Canada; and Hamad Salem Al Ketbi, Director-General of Crown Prince’s Protocol at the Crown Prince Court, alongside several Canadian ministers and senior officials.