UAE, Kuwait hold Fourth of Consular Committee to strengthen bilateral cooperation

KUWAIT CITY, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates and the sisterly State of Kuwait convened the fourth joint Consular Committee in Kuwait City, reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and enhancing consular services for the nationals of both countries.

The UAE delegation was led by Sheikha Hissa bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs, while the Kuwaiti delegation was headed by Ambassador Aziz Rahim Al-Daihani, Acting Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Consular Affairs.

In her opening remarks, Sheikha Hissa conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and his wishes for the success of the consultations in advancing bilateral consular cooperation and serving the mutual interests of both countries and their peoples.

She highlighted the longstanding fraternal relations between the UAE and Kuwait, which continue to flourish under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait.

She underscored that these relations, rooted in more than five decades of close ties, reflect a shared commitment to deepening cooperation and integration across various fields.

Against this backdrop, she emphasised the importance of consular cooperation in responding to the evolving needs of both countries’ nationals, particularly in light of their close social ties and growing movement between the two countries. She noted that the number of Kuwaiti visitors to the UAE has doubled, while Emirati visitors to Kuwait have tripled over the past period, underscoring the importance of continued coordination and enhanced consular services.

Building on the progress achieved in previous rounds, the consultations provided an opportunity to exchange expertise and explore further cooperation in digital attestation, citizen affairs, and services for foreign nationals. Discussions focused on streamlining procedures, advancing digital solutions, and improving the accessibility, efficiency, and quality of consular services.

She reiterated the UAE’s commitment to working closely with Kuwait to translate shared priorities into practical initiatives that further strengthen consular cooperation and deliver tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries, in line with the aspirations of their leaderships.

The consultations concluded with the signing of the minutes of the fourth round by Sheikha Hissa bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan and Ambassador Aziz Rahim Al-Daihani, reflecting the continued commitment of both sides to advancing their consular partnership.

The UAE delegation included representatives from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security; the Ministry of Justice; the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research; and Emirates Health Services.