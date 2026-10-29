Al Wahda beat Bahrain’s Al Khaldiya 2-1 in AFC Champions League Two

MANAMA, 28th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Wahda secured a 2-1 victory over Bahrain’s Al Khaldiya at Bahrain National Stadium on Wednesday in the third round of Group A fixtures in the AFC Champions League Two.

The win maintained Al Wahda’s perfect record, taking their tally to nine points and keeping them at the top of the group standings, while Al Khaldiya remained bottom with one point.

Facundo Kruspzky opened the scoring for Al Wahda in the 43rd minute before Gleison Moreira equalised for Al Khaldiya in the 65th. Alaeddine Zouhir restored Al Wahda’s lead in the 74th minute to seal the victory.