LOS ANGELES, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Apple after two decades of spurning the idea, unveiled an overhauled MacBook Pro that includes a touch screen, giving its flagship laptop a feature that has become a must-have in the personal computer industry.

The 14-inch model comes in at 3 pounds, half a pound lighter than its predecessor, while the 16-inch model is 4 pounds, which is 0.7 pounds lighter than before. Apple said battery life reaches up to 24 hours. The illuminated Apple logo has made a comeback on the laptop's cover.

Apple CEO John Ternus introduced the machine on stage. "Yes, for the very first time, we are bringing touch to the Mac," Ternus said while addressing reporters and industry analysts at an event in Los Angeles.

"The new MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display is a monumental step forward for the Mac," Johny Srouji, Apple's chief hardware officer, said in a statement.