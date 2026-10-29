Russia records 722 billion rubles in budget revenue, 3.3% growth in gas production

MOSCOW, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Russia has recorded budget revenues of 722 billion rubles from dividend payments since the beginning of this year, based on companies’ 2025 financial results. This comes alongside a 3.3% increase in the country’s total gas production, which reached 495.4 billion cubic meters during the first nine months of 2026.

The Russian Ministry of Finance stated that the financial, oil and gas, and transport sectors are the main sources of these dividend revenues, most of which were transferred to the budget during the summer. The ministry expects these revenues to increase gradually, reaching 807.6 billion rubles in 2026 and rising to 985.6 billion rubles by 2029.

In the energy sector, data from Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) showed that production of combustible natural gas increased by 3.6% to reach 420 billion cubic meters during the first nine months of the year. In contrast, associated petroleum gas production declined slightly by 0.6% to 75.4 billion cubic meters. Russia’s total gas production had recorded a 3.2% decline over the previous year.