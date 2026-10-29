S. Korea, U.S. agree to postpone key bilateral security dialogue to early next year: Seoul

SEOUL, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- South Korea and the United States have agreed to hold their key bilateral security dialogue early next year, Seoul's defense ministry said Wednesday, postponing the meeting typically held in late October or early November.

The decision came after bilateral talks between Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on the sidelines of a regional defense ministers' meeting in the Philippines, the ministry said, according to Yonhap News Agency.

"In this context, sharing the view on the importance of successfully hosting the historic 58th South Korea-U.S. Security Consultative Meeting (SCM), they agreed to hold defense-ministerial talks in Washington in December and convene the SCM in early 2027," it said.

The secretary and the minister also agreed to hold another round of bilateral talks in Washington in December, the ministry added.