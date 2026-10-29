Gold prices fall on firmer dollar

CAPITALS, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Spot gold fell 0.7 percent to US$4,039.26 per ounce on Thursday, pressured by a firmer dollar after the US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged.

Markets are awaiting the release of US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation data later in the day for clues about the monetary policy outlook, with traders pricing in a 78 percent chance of an interest rate hike in December.

Among other precious metals, spot silver slid 0.7 percent to US$53.60 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.3 percent to US$1,533.50, while palladium gained 0.7 percent to US$1,017.29.