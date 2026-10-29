Al Jalila Foundation building achieves LEED Gold Certification for sustainable building operations

DUBAI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Al Jalila Foundation building has been awarded LEED Gold certification by the US Green Building Council (USGBC) under the LEED EBOM (Existing Buildings: Operations & Maintenance) rating system, one of the most widely recognised green building standards in the world, for meeting environmental sustainability, resource efficiency and indoor environmental quality standards.

The certification was presented to Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, by Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, Chairman of Positive Zero, during a visit by a Positive Zero delegation to Al Jalila Foundation, in the presence of representatives from both entities.

The certification evaluates building performance across a range of criteria, including operational and maintenance efficiency, energy efficiency, water consumption and indoor environmental quality.

Al Jalila Foundation, which plays a vital role in enabling Dubai Health's vision to advance health for humanity through the integration of Care, Learning, Discovery, and Giving, has implemented a range of sustainable solutions across its facility that support a healthier environment for its teams and visitors by improving indoor air quality and cooling efficiency, optimising resource use, and reducing its environmental footprint.

In 2024, the Foundation launched a solar energy project in collaboration with Positive Zero, the leading energy transition company in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, covering the installation, operation, and maintenance of solar energy systems across its buildings and parking facilities.

The building received the certification in 2026 based on an assessment of its operational performance over 12 months, using data that included energy and water consumption, waste management, and indoor environmental quality. Water consumption totalled approximately 3.16 million gallons during the assessment period, meeting the LEED benchmark required for Gold certification.

The building's sustainable operational practices included the installation of photovoltaic solar panels in the parking areas, to generate clean and renewable energy. Additional measures included the development of building management and control systems, the use of energy-efficient LED lighting with central control systems, and reliance on a district cooling system.

Dedicated spaces were also allocated for storing recyclable materials, along with safe storage for batteries and lamps, supporting responsible waste management and reducing reliance on conventional disposal methods.

Indoor environmental quality was assessed through an indoor air quality evaluation measuring carbon dioxide and other gases and chemical compounds in accordance with LEED requirements. Green cleaning practices were also implemented in line with the building's maintenance policy.

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni said, “Achieving LEED Gold certification reflects Dubai Health’s commitment to the highest global standards in environmental sustainability and operational excellence. We are dedicated to adopting innovative solutions that reduce energy consumption, optimize resource use, and minimize our environmental footprint, while fostering a healthy and inspiring workplace for our teams. This recognition affirms that sustainability is not just a goal, but a core principle in how we manage our facilities.”

David Auriau, Chief Executive Officer, Positive Zero, said, “Al Jalila Foundation's achievement of LEED Gold certification confirms its commitment to improving building performance. By combining on-site solar energy generation, energy efficiency measures, and smart building control systems, we are contributing to enhanced facility efficiency and sustainability. This project demonstrates how integrated energy solutions can deliver tangible, measurable improvements in building operations, while supporting the UAE's sustainability ambitions.”