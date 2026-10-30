Abu Dhabi Grand Slam judo tournament gets underway

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2026 judo tournament opened on Thursday evening at Mubadala Arena under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region.

The opening day's lightweight competitions were attended by Mohammed bin Thaloub Al Derie, President of the UAE Judo Federation and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, International Judo Federation President Marius Vizer, delegation heads and federation board members.

The tournament continues on Friday with preliminary rounds and finals in the middleweight categories, featuring judokas from various countries.

UAE competitors are scheduled to face international opponents in the women's under-63kg and men's under-73kg and under-81kg categories.

Meanwhile, UAE judoka Talal Shafili announced his retirement from international competition following a career that included bronze medals at the 2024 Tbilisi Grand Slam and 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, alongside appearances in regional and international tournaments.

Al Derie praised his achievements and directed that his experience be utilised within the senior national team's coaching staff.