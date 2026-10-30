Sharjah Police demonstrate tourism security services at SITTF

SHARJAH, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Police, with the Tourism Police acting on its behalf, took part in the Sharjah International Travel and Tourism Forum (SITTF) on Wednesday at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, as part of measures it is carrying out to strengthen the tourism security framework.

Omar Ahmed Abu Alzoud, who is the Director General of the General Directorate of Criminal Security and Ports at the Sharjah Police, stressed that taking part in the forum shows a dedication to enhancing institutional integration and to broadening the scope of cooperation with various government bodies and organisations engaged in the tourism sector.

He added that developing the tourism security system serves as a key initiative to enhance the quality of security-related life in the emirate, by embedding the concepts of proactive security, improving response efficiency, and strengthening strategic partnerships with tourism institutions.

The Sharjah Police's involvement consisted of a review of the main functions and services carried out by the Tourism Police. These mainly include conducting security patrols in tourist areas and at event sites; monitoring security-related matters or actions that might affect visitors' safety; and improving cooperation with government organisations, tourism businesses, and hotels to ensure that events and tourist sites remain secure. Moreover, in cooperation with the Security Media Department, the Tourist Police aim to increase awareness of the relevant laws and preventive measures. They also give support and advice to tourists, attending to their inquiries and dealing with their non-emergency reports through the number (901)—something which helps to improve the quality of the security services offered to them.