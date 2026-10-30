DR Congo, Russia discuss fast-tracking Ebola vaccine registration

MOSCOW, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is in talks with Russia to accelerate the registration of a Russian Ebola vaccine for use in containing the current outbreak, Health Minister Samuel Roger Kamba Mulamba said.

Speaking to RIA Novosti on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit, Kamba said the two sides had discussed the Ebola situation and planned to meet vaccine specialists to explore completing the registration process and ways to deploy the vaccine, which has yet to receive the necessary approvals.

He noted that Russia had previously provided healthcare assistance to the DRC, including mobile laboratories during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers at Russia's Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology had earlier reported successfully testing a new Ebola vaccine on live virus samples.