266 million people face acute food insecurity worldwide: WFP

NEW YORK, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Some 266 million people worldwide are facing acute food insecurity, with conflict driving two-thirds of cases, according to Luke Lindberg, the new Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

Speaking at his first press conference at UN Headquarters in New York on Wednesday, days after taking office, Lindberg warned that disruptions to global supply chains were exacerbating the crisis, reaffirming WFP's commitment to addressing these challenges.

According to UN News, he also expressed appreciation for frontline humanitarian workers who continue operating under extremely difficult conditions in some of the world's most dangerous areas