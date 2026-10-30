Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Turkish Embassy National Day reception

ABU DHABI, 30th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, attended the reception hosted on Thursday evening by Lutfullah Goktas, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the UAE, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

The event, held in Abu Dhabi, was attended by officials, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, and members of the Turkish community.

In his remarks, Goktas said relations between the UAE and Türkiye had reached an advanced stage of cooperation and strategic partnership, underpinned by the close ties between the two countries' leaderships. He noted that reciprocal visits and regular high-level engagement had strengthened mutual trust and opened new avenues for cooperation.

Goktas said the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries had contributed to significant growth in bilateral trade and created greater opportunities for their business communities.

He reaffirmed both countries' commitment to cooperation in key sectors, including energy, technology and culture, to advance shared interests and support further growth and prosperity.