EU, Canada launch strategic alliance covering AI, critical minerals, Ukraine support

MONTREAL, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union and Canada launched a strategic alliance at the conclusion of their 21st summit in Montreal, described by European Council President António Costa as the bloc's closest partnership with a non-European country.

Canada announced its intention to participate in the EU's €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan.

The agreements include closer cooperation on critical minerals, with the European Investment Bank supporting financing for Canadian projects, and an artificial intelligence partnership aimed at developing safe AI systems.

They also cover digital trade, Canada's future participation in the Erasmus+ youth programme and the Galileo satellite navigation system, alignment of climate policies and enhanced institutional coordination.