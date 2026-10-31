Bahrain Crown Prince opens Manama Dialogue 2026, stresses maritime security

MANAMA, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) – His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Prime Minister of Bahrain, stressed the importance of safeguarding vital international waterways and freedom of maritime navigation to promote security, stability, development and prosperity regionally and globally.

His remarks came during his opening address at the 22nd IISS Manama Dialogue 2026, attended by ministers, security officials, military leaders and academics from around the world.

The Crown Prince reaffirmed Bahrain's continued support for international efforts to strengthen joint action and cooperation, underscoring their importance in consolidating regional and international security and stability.

He highlighted the forum's contributions to fostering dialogue and communication among decision-makers and bringing perspectives closer on issues of common interest, helping to further develop partnerships and expand international cooperation.