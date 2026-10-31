UAE mobilises diplomatic community ahead of 2026 UN Water Conference, calls for active participation by Member States

ABU DHABI, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) convened its second diplomatic briefing for Ambassadors, Deputy Chiefs of Mission, and representatives of international organisations at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi, calling for broad international participation at the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, which the UAE will co-host with the Republic of Senegal from 8–10 December 2026.

The briefing was led by Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, who provided diplomatic missions with substantive updates on preparations, the Conference programme, participation modalities, and logistical arrangements.

Building on the first diplomatic briefing, held on 14 May 2026 and attended by more than 150 representatives of the diplomatic community, the second meeting was attended by 180 representatives and marked an important milestone in the UAE’s continued engagement with Member States and international organisations ahead of the Conference.

This will be the third UN Water Conference held in 50 years, and the first UN Conference dedicated to accelerating implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6), which aims to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

Co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal, the Conference aims to move beyond dialogue toward practical outcomes, including investments, political commitments, technical solutions, and partnerships that improve lives, restore ecosystems, and expand access to water and sanitation.

The Conference will provide governments with an opportunity to bring forward national priorities, share experience and expertise, strengthen international cooperation, and help shape collective approaches to global water challenges.

Speaking at the briefing, Balalaa said, "Water security is fundamental to national security, economic prosperity, and sustainable development. Yet, progress toward universal access to safe water and sanitation remains far too slow. We cannot afford to approach this challenge with business as usual. The 2026 UN Water Conference must be a turning point — bringing Member States together to commit to action, mobilise investment, forge partnerships, and accelerate solutions that deliver results on the ground. We call on the world to come to Abu Dhabi to collaborate and act as we work together to translate collective ambition into measurable progress for people, economies, and sustainable development.”

The briefing outlined the Conference’s programme across three days, each organised around a shared theme that reflects the breadth of the global water agenda and the connections between water, development, investment, and resilience.

The 2026 UN Water Conference will open on Tuesday, 8 December, with the programme focusing on the theme ‘Water for Shared Prosperity’, highlighting the role of water in creating opportunities for international cooperation across political and economic fields, as well as in advancing human development and shared prosperity. On Wednesday, 9 December, ‘Investments for Lives & Livelihood’ will shift the focus to the financing, innovation, and partnerships needed to turn water priorities into practical solutions that benefit communities and economies. The third day of the 2026 UN Water Conference, Thursday, 10 December, will focus on building a ‘Resilient Future Together’, underscoring the importance of international cooperation and collective action in building water resilience for future generations.

The 2026 UN Water Conference program in the Blue Zone will include the six Interactive Dialogues, which were adopted by consensus by Member States at the United Nations General Assembly:

-Water for Cooperation;

- Water for Prosperity;

- Investments for Water-marking the first dialogue dedicated entirely to investment and financing in the history of UN Water Conferences;

-Water for People 2026;

- Water for Planet;

-Water in Multilateral Processes.

These dialogues will address water and sanitation, economic development, climate and environmental resilience, international cooperation, multilateral processes, and the financing, technology, and innovation required to accelerate progress.

Alongside the UN program, the UAE-hosted Oasis will feature comprehensive programming across the main stage and side events aligned with the thematic days. Open to all, the Oasis will bring together diplomatic decision-makers, business leaders, investors, innovators, experts, civil society, and youth. It will also feature pavilions for countries, companies, and international organisations, while providing opportunities for networking and collaboration.

The UAE is urging Member States to consider how they can engage in the Oasis to advance discussions and solutions to global water challenges. Country pavilions and exhibition spaces will offer opportunities to present national approaches, while programming will enable organizations and stakeholders to contribute to discussions, demonstrate technologies and solutions, and develop new collaborations.

The Blue Zone and the Oasis will connect formal multilateral dialogue with wider opportunities for engagement, knowledge-sharing, partnership development and implementation.

The diplomatic briefing formed part of the UAE’s broader efforts to build international momentum ahead of the Conference in December, strengthen coordination with Member States, and support their participation in a Conference intended to accelerate implementation, mobilize partnerships, and advance practical solutions to global water challenges.

The UAE invites Member States and partners from the international community to convene in Abu Dhabi, contribute their experience and priorities, and help turn shared ambition into action.

The 2026 United Nations Water Conference will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 8–10 December 2026. More information can be found on the UAE’s website: www.unwaterconferenceuae.com.