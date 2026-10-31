US approves $2.1 billion sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The US State Department has approved a possible sale of 500 Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) missiles and related equipment to Ukraine, at an estimated cost of $2.1 billion.

In a statement published on its website, the department said the sale would be funded entirely through contributions from Canada, Germany and Norway, alongside financing from the European Union's Ukraine Support Loan, with no US funds involved.

It said the proposed sale would support US foreign policy and national security objectives by strengthening the security of a partner country that contributes to political and economic stability in Europe.

Lockheed Martin will serve as the principal contractor. The sale will not require additional US representatives to be deployed to Ukraine or adversely affect US defence readiness. No offset agreements have been proposed to date.