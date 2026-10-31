Qatar urges maritime security, rejects pressure over Strait of Hormuz

NEW YORK, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Qatar has called for greater use of technological innovation to enhance maritime security and international peace, firmly rejecting any attempt to use the Strait of Hormuz as a means of political pressure and demanding its immediate, unconditional reopening to ensure freedom of navigation.

Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, Qatar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, made the remarks during a high-level UN Security Council open debate on "Emerging Technologies and Maritime Security: Implications for Peace and Security" in New York.

She highlighted the potential of emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, to improve maritime safety, while cautioning that their misuse could pose serious threats to commercial shipping and infrastructure.

She identified four priorities for their responsible deployment: adherence to international law, effective human oversight, robust cybersecurity and ensuring developing countries benefit from technological advances.

Addressing maritime threats in the Middle East, she called for compliance with UN resolutions and a consistent, non-selective approach by the Security Council.

Sheikha Alya reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to the International Maritime Organization, emphasising safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters, alongside continued support for international efforts to assist affected ships and seafarers at sea.