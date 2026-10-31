Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Emirati heritage through diverse cultural programmes

ABU DHABI, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) – Umm Al Emarat Park has established itself as one of Abu Dhabi's leading cultural and community destinations, offering a diverse programme of heritage, cultural and artistic activities that celebrate Emirati identity, introduce younger generations to the nation's traditions and showcase the capital's cultural diversity and openness.

With a history spanning more than four decades, the park embodies the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to protect the environment, preserve heritage and strengthen people's connection with nature.

Its design reflects this vision, blending elements of traditional Islamic gardens with contemporary architecture through landscaped green spaces, shaded walkways, water features and geometric patterns.

Embracing the concept of learning through entertainment, the park offers interactive experiences that combine education and recreation, allowing visitors of all ages to explore Emirati heritage, the arts and cultures from around the world.

Heritage preservation remains central to its activities, with traditional Emirati falconry demonstrations offering visitors an insight into one of the country's long-standing cultural practices.

The park also marks national and community occasions, particularly Eid Al Etihad and Emirati Women's Day, through programmes highlighting Emirati values, women's contributions to national development and a sense of belonging and pride in national identity.

During Ramadan 2026, it presented activities inspired by the holy month's traditions and Emirati customs. In January, it hosted the "Milsna" initiative in collaboration with the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, introducing visitors to aspects of traditional Emirati life.

From 30th October to 1st November 2026, the park is hosting a temporary Guggenheim Abu Dhabi programme offering opportunities to engage with contemporary art. It will also host the Children's Biennale from 6th November to 6th December 2026, presented by the Abu Dhabi Festival as the Middle East's first outdoor children's biennale set in nature.

The park's international cultural programme includes the Korean Festival, featuring live performances, cultural workshops, K-pop music and cultural showcases, and opportunities to sample traditional Korean cuisine.

Further strengthening its commitment to the arts, the park will display winning works from the 2025 and 2026 Christo and Jeanne-Claude Award editions next year, bringing contemporary art into its open spaces and making it more accessible to the wider community.

Through these initiatives, Umm Al Emarat Park continues to enrich Abu Dhabi's cultural and community landscape, combining heritage preservation, artistic expression and cultural exchange with educational and recreational experiences for visitors of all ages.