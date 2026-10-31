China unveils first Fengyun satellite AI models for extreme weather

CHANGSHA, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- China released its first batch of Fengyun meteorological satellite extreme weather artificial intelligence (AI) models on Thursday at a users conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province.

The models, including an intelligent typhoon cloud imagery interpretation model and a severe convection nowcasting warning model, will effectively enhance the capability of Fengyun meteorological satellites in monitoring and warning against extreme weather, such as typhoons and severe convection, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing the China Meteorological Administration (CMA).

Nowcasting is a method used in meteorology for very short-range weather forecasts.

The intelligent typhoon cloud imagery interpretation model can automatically analyse the position, structure, intensity, and evolution of typhoons, while simultaneously generating standardised interpretation text and outputting visualised products, to provide technical support for typhoon monitoring and forecasting.

With the rapid development of AI technology, quickly extracting key information from massive satellite data and further predicting weather evolution has become an important direction for their application.

To date, China has 10 Fengyun meteorological satellites in orbit, and their data is open to 141 countries and regions, according to the CMA.