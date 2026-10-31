Ebola outbreak kills more than 5,000 in DR Congo

KINSHASA, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic ​Republic of Congo has surpassed 5,000, government ‌data showed on Friday, as authorities had yet to find a way to control the country's deadliest ​Ebola epidemic on record.

The outbreak has ​infected more than 10,000 people since it was declared in May.

Eight of Congo's 26 provinces have ‌been affected, with many deaths occurring outside treatment centres.

Last week Nigeria ​became the fourth African country to ​report an Ebola case, extending the outbreak's geographic spread to West Africa. East African countries Kenya and Uganda ​have also reported cases.

Major American and foreign airlines urged the US ‌Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to reconsider new rules requiring all US-bound travellers to attest they have not been in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the prior 21 days.