UAE National Arabian Horse Championship opens with 500 horses competing

ABU DHABI, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Arabian Horse Championship opened on Friday at the Grand Hall of Boudheib Academy, featuring 500 horses owned by 267 exhibitors and offering a total prize purse of AED4.47 million.

Organised by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), the four-day championship is using the Society's Rabdan digital judging system, an electronic platform designed to enhance accuracy, transparency and fairness in horse evaluation.

The opening day's qualifying classes witnessed strong competition, with ALA Hashdeh, owned by Hamdan Mohammed Butti Al Abdouli, winning Section A of the yearling fillies with 90.80 points. She secured first place on the strength of her higher movement score after finishing level on overall points with runner-up Sultanat Al Dar, owned by Mohammed Al Jawaan Al Shamsi. Ghadeer Al Saad, owned by Adel Omar Al Marzouqi, finished third with 90.1 points.

In Section B, Al Aryam Reham, owned by Al Aryam Arabians, claimed first place with 91.5 points, followed by JS Maleka, owned by Al Jawaher Stud, with 91 points. Saayeb Al Dar, owned by Mohammed Al Jawaan Al Shamsi, finished third with 90.9 points.

Wasmiya Al Hawajer, owned by Shamsa Rashid Al Hajeri, topped Section C with 91.3 points, ahead of Hayfa Al Fahaid, owned by Mohammed Saeed Al Hajeri, who scored 90.5 points. A.L.R Dana, owned by Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Al Rasheed, took third place with 90.3 points.

Al Aryam Hames, owned by Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, secured first place in Section D with 92.2 points, followed by AJ Saalmah, owned by Amara Stables, with 91.6 points. Rahaf Al Hawajer, owned by Ahmed Ghanem Al Hajeri, finished third with 91.5 points.

In Section E, Al Sultana K, owned by Saad Siddiq Fath Ali Al Khaja, claimed first place with 91.3 points. Bhajat Al Noor, owned by Al Noor Stud, finished second with 91.1 points, while A.L.R Juman, owned by Maitha Yousif Ali Al Rasheed, placed third with 90.2 points.

JS Honey, owned by Abdullah Mohammed Sharif Al Baidhaei, topped Section F, the final section of the yearling fillies category, with 91.1 points. Shomoukh Al Gazzaz, owned by Saleh Bakhit Saeed Al Muharrami, finished second with 89.8 points, ahead of Afra Al Meydan, owned by Al Meydan Stud, who recorded the same score. The runner-up secured second place on the strength of her higher type score.

In the two-year-old fillies category, D Sdeirah, owned by Dubai Arabian Horse Stud, topped Section B with 91.9 points, followed by ALA Wadima, owned by Mohammed Butti Al Abdouli, with 91.3 points. BW Najah, owned by Maryam Mohammed Salem Al Kindi, finished third with 91 points.

The day's competitions concluded with D Faqeehah, owned by Dubai Arabian Horse Stud, claiming first place in Section B with 92 points. Al Aryam Aneeda, owned by Al Aryam Arabians, finished second with 91.9 points, while AJ Saihat, owned by Ajman Stud, took third place with 91.6 points.

The championship continues on Saturday with Section C of the two-year-old fillies category, followed by the three-year-old fillies classes in Sections A and B. Competition will then move to senior mares aged four years and above, divided into four sections (A, B, C and D), before the day concludes with Section A of the yearling colts category.

Sunday's programme will feature the remaining yearling colts qualifying classes in Sections B, C, D and E, followed by the two-year-old colts in Sections A, B and C, and the three-year-old colts in Sections A and B. The day's competitions will conclude with Section A of the senior stallions aged four years and above.

The championship will conclude on Monday with the remaining stallion qualifying classes in Sections B, C and D, followed by the championship finals for fillies, colts, mares and stallions across the various age categories, where the champions of this year's edition will be crowned.