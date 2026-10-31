UAE fuel prices for November 2026 announced

ABU DHABI, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Gasoline and Diesel Prices Follow-up Committee approved the fuel prices for November 2026.

Petrol prices fell by 5.6 percent, while diesel prices declined by 1.04 percent compared with October.

The prices were approved under the UAE's monthly fuel pricing mechanism, which is based on global fuel price movements, with changes reflected in the domestic market.

The approved prices are as follows:

Super “98”: AED4.16 per litre.

Special “95”: AED4.04 per litre.

E-Plus “91”: AED3.97 per litre.

Diesel: AED4.75 per litre.