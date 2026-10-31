EU rail passenger travel hits record high in 2025

LUXEMBOURG, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Rail passenger travel in the European Union reached a record 457 billion passenger-kilometres (pkm) in 2025, according to the EU's statistics office Eurostat.

The figure was up 2.6 percent from the previous year, reaching its highest level since data collection began in 2004. The figures exclude passenger transport by metro, tram and suburban rail services.

Relative to the population of each EU country, Luxembourg had the highest ratio of passengers per inhabitant at 46.1, followed by Hungary with 35.9 and Denmark with 35.6.

Germany registered the highest number of passengers carried at 2.954 billion, followed by France with 1.312 billion and Italy with 844 million.