Aldar, Zayed Authority Youth Councils organise 'More Than Just a Pink Ribbon' event

ABU DHABI, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Youth Council of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, in collaboration with Aldar Youth Council, organised the “More Than Just a Pink Ribbon” event, featuring a 5-kilometre walk and run at The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi.

The event attracted around 500 participants, including People of Determination, their families, and members of the community. It was attended by Abdulla Al Humaidan, Acting Director-General of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, and Sultan Al Khouri, Associate Director of Retail at Aldar Properties.

Held in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the event aimed to promote healthy lifestyles, highlight the importance of prevention and early detection, and show solidarity with people affected by breast cancer and their families.

The initiative forms part of the community events and activities that the Youth Council of Zayed Authority for People of Determination is committed to organising and participating in. It reflects the Council’s role in promoting the engagement of People of Determination in community initiatives and expanding participation in sports and health-related activities.

The event featured an interactive movement activity, POD Dance, for young People of Determination, held from 9:00 to 10:00 am on the South Link Bridge at The Galleria. The activity encouraged physical movement, social interaction and community participation.

Meera Al Shamsi, Chairperson of the Youth Council of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said, "The event embodies our belief in the role of young people in creating a positive and sustainable impact on society, and in their ability to transform initiatives and ideas into meaningful activities that combine social responsibility, health awareness, and human solidarity."

She said the collaboration with Aldar Youth Council demonstrated the importance of joint youth efforts in organising initiatives that benefit all segments of society.

Al Shamsi said the event’s message went beyond walking and running to highlight the importance of prevention and early detection and encourage the adoption of healthy lifestyles.

The event demonstrated the importance of partnerships between youth councils in delivering meaningful community initiatives that combine health awareness with social responsibility. Such collaborations enable young people to organise activities that promote positive engagement and foster a culture of health awareness and prevention.

Through this initiative, the Youth Council of Zayed Authority for People of Determination continues to strengthen community participation and reinforce the role of young people in organising initiatives that bring together health awareness and human solidarity.