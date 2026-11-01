Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Grandiose sign MoU

DUBAI, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Grandiose Supermarket to strengthen public-private sector cooperation and explore the provision of retail services, consumer goods and essential supplies to residents of MBRHE’s residential communities, supporting the integration of services available to them and enhancing their quality of life.

The MoU was signed at MBRHE’s headquarters in Dubai, in the presence of Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, Chief Executive Officer of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, and Mr. Ghassan Aboud, Chairman of Ghassan Aboud Holding.

It was signed on behalf of MBRHE by Ms. Noura Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Assistant Chief Executive Officer for the Housing Sector, and on behalf of Grandiose Supermarket by Ahmed Aboud, Chief Financial Officer at Ghassan Aboud Holding.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation to draw on Grandiose’s retail expertise and explore the provision of services and products that meet the daily needs of residents in MBRHE’s residential communities. It also covers the assessment of future investment cooperation opportunities, in accordance with the laws and procedures applicable to MBRHE, supporting sustainable development objectives in the housing sector.

Noura Mohammed Al Rumaithi said, “At the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, we are committed to strengthening the foundations of integrated residential communities by assessing residents’ needs and building partnerships that contribute to improving the services available to them. This MoU provides an opportunity to explore cooperation with Grandiose and draw on its retail expertise to help make daily essentials available close to residents’ homes, enhancing families’ convenience and quality of life.”

The signing of the MoU forms part of MBRHE’s efforts to expand its partnerships with the private sector and explore opportunities to develop services and facilities within its residential communities, keeping pace with residents’ needs and supporting the sustainability of these communities.