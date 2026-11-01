Dengue fever claims 418 lives in Bangladesh amid warnings of continued outbreak

DHAKA, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Bangladesh recorded its highest monthly dengue death toll of the year in October, with experts warning the outbreak is unlikely to ease significantly before December, Reuters reported.

The outbreak has killed 418 people and led to ​more than 133,000 hospital admissions this year as of October 30, according to health ministry ‌data. October alone accounted for 173 deaths, surpassing September's 148 and making it the deadliest month of 2026 so far.

The surge comes as Bangladesh is also battling the world's worst measles outbreak, which has killed more than 1,200 people, placing additional strain on an already stretched ​healthcare system.