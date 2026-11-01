Bolivia declares state of emergency over El Nino

SUCRE, Bolivia, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz declared a state of emergency Saturday to free up resources for dealing with the impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon, which has caused widespread drought and flooding.

The decree also calls for deploying more rescue teams in hard-hit areas as Bolivia grapples with both flooding and drought because of El Nino, Paz said in an address, calling for the cooperation of all institutions.

Drought is affecting 78,000 families in six of the country's nine departments and has led to the loss of more than 75,000 head of cattle, according to a government report cited by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The United Nations warned this week that the current El Nino could have "unprecedented" strength that would bring havoc to Latin America, eastern and southern Africa, Asia and the Pacific.

Among Bolivia's neighbours, Peru has seen increased temperatures and wildfires, which have already claimed the lives of at least 12 people.

Chile has experienced the rainiest October ever recorded in Santiago, the capital.