DEWA International, Shanghai Electric expand cooperation in energy, water, green hydrogen

DUBAI, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Chairman of DEWA International, witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between DEWA International, the global arm of DEWA, and Shanghai Electric to explore opportunities to develop and invest in energy, water and infrastructure projects across global markets, as part of DEWA International’s efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships with leading global organisations.

The MoU was signed by Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA and Vice Chairman of DEWA International, and Shen Bing, President of Shanghai Electric Power Generation Group. The signing ceremony was attended by Jin Xiaolong, Vice President of Shanghai Electric Group, and officials from both sides.

“At DEWA International, we are committed to expanding our presence in global markets and building strategic partnerships that leverage Dubai’s pioneering expertise in the utilities sector and the global capabilities of our partners. Our partnership with Shanghai Electric supports our efforts to explore promising opportunities in energy, water and green technologies and develop sustainable and commercially viable projects that contribute to the global transition to more efficient and sustainable energy systems,” said Al Tayer.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation in identifying, evaluating, developing and structuring potential projects, as well as participating in and investing through tenders. Areas of cooperation include combined-cycle power plants, photovoltaic solar and concentrated solar power (CSP) systems, battery energy storage systems (BESS), wind energy, seawater desalination, electricity transmission and distribution, green hydrogen and green ammonia, as well as the supply of equipment and related services for the oil and gas sector.