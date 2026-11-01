Sharjah Tourism showcases diverse experiences at WTM London 2026

SHARJAH, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) will take part in World Travel Market (WTM) London 2026 for the 23rd consecutive year, from 3rd to 5th November at ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

At the Emirate of Sharjah Pavilion, “Visit Sharjah”, SCTDA will be joined by more than 20 government and private-sector entities from the emirate. The pavilion showcases Sharjah’s tourism attractions and offering as a leading, world-class destination.

The pavilion also highlights the emirate’s cultural heritage and the variety of tourism experiences across Sharjah city, the Central Region, and the East Coast, with a focus on eco-tourism, adventure, sustainable tourism, and family holidays. It presents the emirate’s accommodation and hospitality options, with each property offering guests a distinctive experience shaped by its setting, whether by the sea, in the mountains, or in the heart of the desert, alongside a range of new development projects that are enriching Sharjah’s tourism landscape and adding to its diversity.

Europe is one of Sharjah’s key tourism markets, an important source of visitors and a cornerstone of the growth of its tourism sector. European visitors find what they are looking for in the emirate: cultural authenticity, stunning natural landscapes, family experiences, and a rich and varied tourism offering. The UK is at the forefront of these markets, alongside Germany and France, making WTM London the right stage to strengthen relations with European partners, open new avenues for cooperation, and raise the emirate’s profile on the global travel map, particularly in Europe.

The participation forms part of Sharjah’s strategy to strengthen partnerships across the global travel and tourism industry and to build new channels of cooperation with Europe’s major markets, the UK foremost among them. It is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to promote the emirate as a fully fledged global tourism destination, built on its attractive opportunities and assets and the innovative experiences and services it offers, and to highlight its continued growth and development across many vital sectors, including tourism, strengthening its competitiveness at regional and international levels.

The pavilion introduces a new approach to exhibiting at international travel shows, using digital technology and audio-visual storytelling to give visitors and trade partners an interactive introduction to Sharjah’s tourism, cultural, artistic, and heritage offering. Sharjah offers immersive, year-round leisure, cultural, sports, and eco-tourism experiences, alongside a busy calendar of events and annual festivals. This breadth reinforces the emirate’s standing as a well-rounded destination for travellers from around the world.

Sharjah’s 2026 delegation brings together government entities, including Sharjah Airport Authority, Sharjah Asset Management, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), Sharjah Museums Authority, Sharjah Sports Council, Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Expo Centre Sharjah, Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, Sharjah Old Cars Club, and ARADA. From the private sector, it includes Air Arabia, Sharjah Airport Travel Agency (SATA), Sharjah National Hotels, alongside several of the emirate’s leading hotels and tourism companies.