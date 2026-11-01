Sharjah Ruler directs provision of support to Emirate’s sports clubs

SHARJAH, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the provision of support to sports clubs across the Emirate, including new buses and additional facilities, in recognition of their role and in support of their efforts to maintain excellence and achieve further success during the 2026–2027 sports season.

The directive reflects His Highness’s commitment to providing the resources and suitable environment needed for athletes to succeed, while enhancing the readiness of sports clubs through the provision of transport, facilities and supporting services. These measures will contribute to improving sporting performance and enabling players and teams to compete and win titles and championships at local and international levels across various individual and team sports.

The support covers 11 sports and specialist clubs across the Emirate. It includes new buses equipped with all the facilities required by the clubs, as well as an ambulance and advanced facilities and equipment for athletes with disabilities. These provisions will enhance the services available to them and support their participation in and preparation for various sporting competitions.