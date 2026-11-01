Dubai Airport Freezone, Forbes Middle East to host Future Growth Nexus Summit on November 23

DUBAI, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ) and Forbes Middle East will organise the inaugural Future Growth Nexus Summit on 23rd November at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai.

Coinciding with DAFZ’s 30th anniversary, the summit will bring together senior government officials, leaders of global companies, investors, and experts to examine the future of international trade and the transformations reshaping supply chains and logistics. Discussions will also explore the role of technology, artificial intelligence, sustainability, and economic policies in strengthening business competitiveness and expanding cross-border trade and investment.

The summit will feature 27 speakers, including Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Dr. Mohammed Alzarooni, Executive Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ); and Amna Rashid Lootah, Director General of Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ), alongside senior executives from prominent local and international companies and institutions.

Key speakers include Aziz Koleilat, President and CEO of GE Aerospace for the Middle East, Türkiye and the Commonwealth of Independent States; Lisa Park, Area Managing Director, UAE, at A.P. Moller–Maersk; Nabil Sultan, Group CEO of dnata; and Amadou Diallo, Group CEO of Aramex. Representatives from DHL Supply Chain, FedEx, Airbus, Thales, Mercantile Pacific Group, Tradeling, and the World Free Zones Organization will also participate, alongside companies specialising in technology, investment, and financial services.

Amna Lootah, Director-General of Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ), said, “Over the past 30 years, Dubai Airport Freezone has established itself as a leading destination for global companies by developing an integrated business environment that meets investors’ needs, facilitates trade, and supports companies’ expansion into new markets. Today, we continue to build on this legacy by developing our services, strengthening our competitiveness, and harnessing the opportunities offered by technology and innovation to keep pace with rapid changes in trade and logistics.

These efforts reinforce DAFZ’s role in growing Dubai’s foreign trade and strengthening its connections with global markets, while supporting the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to double the emirate’s economy by 2033 and position Dubai among the world’s top three urban economies.”

She added, “The Future Growth Nexus Summit will provide a platform for senior government officials, leaders of global companies, and experts to discuss the key trends shaping the future of international trade. Through the summit, we aim to foster the exchange of knowledge and expertise, explore innovative solutions to supply-chain challenges, and highlight opportunities in digital trade, sustainability, and high-value investments. These efforts can help forge new partnerships that support business growth and improve trade efficiency. We look forward to outcomes that will contribute to the continued development of DAFZ’s business ecosystem and reinforce its role as a gateway connecting companies to global markets.”

Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, said, “The Future Growth Nexus Summit provides a space for the expertise and perspectives needed to anticipate the transformations reshaping global trade and investment. In collaboration with DAFZ, we aim to bring decision-makers, business leaders, and innovators together for a practical dialogue connecting technology, capital, and policy, while opening the door to partnerships and ideas that contribute to a more connected, resilient, and sustainable trade ecosystem.”

The summit’s programme is built around four key themes: “Future-Ready Logistics: Resilience, Adaptation, and the New Global Trade Reality”; “Sustainability as Strategy: A Roadmap for Net-Zero Trade”; “The Digital Trade Revolution: Platforms, AI, and Blockchain in the Service of Trade”; and “Investment and Innovation: Powering the Future of Trade and Logistics.”

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi will deliver an opening keynote titled “Smart Trade Policies for Integrated Economic Zones,” examining how harmonised regulatory frameworks, streamlined procedures, and improved incentives can accelerate cross-border trade and attract global investment. This will be followed by a keynote from Dr. Mohammed Alzarooni titled “Three Decades of Transformation: Trade Hubs That Accelerated Dubai,” highlighting DAFZ’s role in establishing Dubai as a leading global hub for trade, logistics, and investment.

Summit sessions will examine the development of more resilient and sustainable supply chains; the future of aviation in the Middle East; reducing emissions in warehousing, transportation, and last-mile delivery; the role of digital marketplaces and business-to-business e-commerce platforms; and applications of artificial intelligence, robotics, and predictive analytics in improving logistics efficiency.

Discussions will also address the role of investment and partnerships in developing next-generation solutions; the impact of insurance costs, risks, and price volatility on trade flows and investment decisions; and ways to enable small and medium-sized enterprises and startups to grow within integrated economic zones.

The summit will spotlight DAFZ’s 30-year journey, reviewing its key achievements and vision for the next phase amid shifts in global trade.

As part of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), Dubai Airport Freezone continues to strengthen connectivity between global markets and develop an integrated business environment that supports the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, strengthens the emirate’s competitiveness, and reinforces its position among the world’s leading hubs for trade, logistics, and investment.

Through the Future Growth Nexus Summit, DAFZ and Forbes Middle East aim to advance dialogue on the next generation of global trade, connecting policymakers, industry leaders and investors to explore practical solutions, strengthen cross-border partnerships and support Dubai’s position as a global hub for smart and sustainable commerce.