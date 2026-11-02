Abu Dhabi men clinch silver at Land of Smiles Ice Hockey Cup

BANGKOK, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi's men's ice hockey team claimed silver at the Land of Smiles international tournament in Bangkok after losing 8-0 to Batavia in Saturday's final.

The team reached the final with a 4-1 semi-final victory over Dark Horses, having earlier defeated Poseidon 4-3 and Canstar Rangers 6-0.

Abu Dhabi Winter Games Club said the men's silver and the women's gold demonstrated their ability to compete internationally, reflecting the club's efforts to develop players, expand international participation and advance ice hockey in the UAE.