Bahrain awards Golden Licences to four projects worth $3.89 billion

MANAMA, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Bahrain announced on Sunday the awarding of Golden Licences to four major investment projects worth a combined $3.89 billion.

The announcement was made at Gateway Gulf 2026, hosted by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB), according to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA),

The forum brought together more than 200 ministers, senior government officials, chief executives and investors from around the world to explore high-value investment opportunities in Bahrain and the wider Gulf region.

Spanning aviation logistics, real estate and technology, the projects are expected to advance Bahrain's economic diversification and long-term growth.